Shifted Paradigms

Sez77
Jul 11

Imagine if the Government had taken to criminally covering up, gaslighting, denying, and obfuscating the harms of Thalidomide, in the same way they've covered up, gaslit, denied, and obfuscated the harms of the forced-experiment-gone-wrong (that they're now trying to furiously distance themselves from, so they don't get sued into oblivion)?

“Thalidomide has saved millions of lives”.

“The benefits outweigh the risks”.

“We've administered billions of doses of Thalidomide, we’d know if there was a safety signal”.

“There are known risks, like being born with no arms or legs, but they’re rare”.

“No arms or no legs is mostly mild and transient”.

“Correlation does not imply causation”.

“There is no credible evidence Thalidomide has played any significant role in excess birth deformities”.

“There is no available evidence Thalidomide is a significant contributing factor”.

“Of COURSE Thalidomide is Safe and Effective”.

“What are you - a Baby Hater!”.

“Trust the Science. We're the experts, you're not a doctor, and this is for your baby's safety, you big ignoramus”.

This is no less apparent, obvious, and obscene.

David White (Oz Dave)
Jul 11

Fantastic analysis. Thanks so much.

