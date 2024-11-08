The COVID-19 Response Inquiry Submissions (Vaccination Mandates)
A content analysis of the published submissions to Australia's COVID-19 Response Inquiry focusing on vaccination mandates.
On 25 October 2024, the COVID-19 Response Inquiry Team (The Team) handed its Final Report (The Report) to Australia’s Prime Minister.
Predictably, The Report provided the template to “Build Back Better” for the soon-to-be monkeypox or bird-flu pandemic, or whatever zoonitic spillover event they are busily concocting at the Ministries of Health and Truth.
The Report is the culmination of a nearly year-long exercise in “roundtables” and “puzzle-solving” limited to the curated few invited to this presumably round table.
We had asked to participate, offering to extend our direct experience of vaccination mandates, discrimination and other absurd pandemic-era policies but were politely refused:
“Thank you for your interest in the COVID-19 Response Inquiry roundtables. Due to the high interest in the inquiry, and to ensure we can balance the need to capture the insights and ideas from a range of stakeholders with the sensitive nature of some discussions, participation at roundtables is limited. Given the above, we are unable to extend an invitation for you to participate in the sector roundtables.”
The rejection response we received suggested some degree of pre-determination regarding The Team’s conclusions.
Not that we were surprised.
Despite this extensive inquiry, prompting over +2000 submissions, the puzzle remains to be solved and The Report is drenched with meaningless business jargon like “moving forward” and other stupid platitudes.
In advance of the final publication of The Report, several dominant themes were disseminated to the legacy media. Aside from the obviously dishonest “we didn’t get ‘vaccines’ soon enough to save the millions from dying because they lacked the protection of the miracle elixir!”, The Team at least acknowledged the significant erosion in public trust following all levels of what we might call the “pandemic response”.
No agency or group was spared in this bleak assessment of truth-telling as shown in the submissions regarding:
The Experts;
Government at all levels;
The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA);
The Bureaucracy;
The legacy media;
COVID-19 “vaccines”;
“Vaccines” in general; and,
The “health advice”.
Methodology
As we did in Part 1, Part 2 and Part 3 of this series of articles, we performed a content analysis on the 1,814 submissions published and (formerly) downloadable as a .pdf attachments from the COVID-19 Response Inquiry’s webpage (the page is now “not found” though you can find an archived link here or where we have previously made these submissions available).
On this occasion, our analysis focused on identifying the prevalence of specific keywords associated with vaccination mandates including:
“mandat*” (using the wildcard ‘*’ to catch all variations of this keyword such as ‘mandate’, ‘mandates’, ‘mandatory’ or ‘mandated’);
“terminat*”;
“my employment”;
“sacked”;
“no jab”;
“stood down”;
“was suspended”;
“was employed”;
“dismissed” and,
“dismissal”.
The submissions discovered using these search terms were read in full and selected extracts were included in this article.
Due to this time-consuming approach and the sheer number of submissions, it is possible that we missed some accounts because these keywords were not mentioned in the submission.
Though other mandates were returned in our search results such as “mask mandates” and the “government mandate” for example, our analysis here focused solely on vaccination mandates which related to employment, interstate or overseas travel, hospital visits, or access to other restricted spaces.
The submissions in this article are a record of the authors’ direct personal experience of vaccination mandates, including those of their friends, family, colleagues or acquaintances.
We know that due to the extensive and often arbitrary redactions of many submissions, this may be an incomplete account of those submissions revealing the harmful impacts of vaccination mandates.
Additionally, as a result of such a disappointingly limited submissions window (approximately two weeks) in the weeks preceding Christmas 2023, even more stories about vaccination mandates will have been omitted from the public record. As a result, we will not have captured the scale and impact of vaccination mandates of countless others.
Nevertheless, we present the direct and harrowing impact of vaccination mandates in the 370+ of the 1,814 published submissions in the space below without further discussion or comment.
Submission # 40
Submission # 50
Submission # 52
Submission # 60
(This submission appears to be the author’s letter to her employer prior to the termination of her employment for not being “vaccinated”)
Submission # 61
Submission # 62
Submission # 63
…
Submission # 67
(The following is an excerpt from the Amnesty Australia International (AIA) submission. The exact number of complaints received by AIA is not disclosed, however, their submission captures the impact of vaccination mandates from an organisation advocating for “change [to] oppressive laws” and to “free people who have been jailed just for voicing their opinion . . . and everyone whose freedom or dignity are under threat”)
Submission # 69
…
Submission # 77
(The TGA Batch Analysis submission???!!!)
Submission # 82
Submission # 83
… (large redacted section)
Submission # 89
Submission # 90
Submission # 101
Submission # 108
Submission # 122
…
Submission # 123
(This is an excerpt from the submission from Full Stop Australia, “Full Stop Australia is a not-for-profit working to end domestic, family and sexual violence (DFSV) by providing counselling to victim-survivors and engaging in victim-centric advocacy”. Their submission captures the impact of vaccination mandates in research they conducted for the National Mental Health Commission which is summarised in this submission)
…
Submission # 127
Submission # 131
Submission # 135
Submission # 144
Submission # 145
Submission # 152
Submission # 158
…
…
…
…
Submission # 162
Submission # 164
Submission # 167
Submission # 176
…
…
Submission # 190
…
Submission # 192
Submission # 194
Submission # 201
…
Submission # 204
Submission # 226
Submission # 236
Submission # 249
Submission # 251
Submission # 253
Submission # 259
Submission # 270
Submission # 280
Submission # 288
Submission # 301
Submission # 305
Submission # 306
Submission # 307
Submission # 310
…
Submission # 312
Submission # 329
Submission # 334
Submission # 339
Submission # 345
Submission # 347
Submission # 348
Submission # 358
Submission # 362
Submission # 379
(It is implied in this submission that the author was working in a workplace subjected to a vaccination mandate)
Submission # 382
Submission # 385
Submission # 386
Submission # 389
Submission # 390
Submission # 399
Submission # 409
Submission # 412
(This submission appears to be from a NSW Department of Education employee because the vaccination mandate for these employees was strangely announced prior to the Public Health Order mandating vaccination. It is presumed that author of this submission was subjected to the mandate which took effect 8 November 2021, though not confirmed)
Submission # 414
Submission # 415
Submission # 419
Submission # 421
…
Submission # 427
Submission # 433
Submission # 435
Submission # 443
Submission # 453
(This submission is from the “Australian Childcare Alliance”, the national peak body for the Australian Early Childhood Education and Care sector)
Submission # 454
Submission # 455
(It is implied, but not confirmed, that this author had a personal experience of vaccination mandates)
Submission # 462
Submission # 473
Submission # 474
…
Submission # 476
Submission # 477
Submission # 478
Submission # 488
Submission # 494
Submission # 496
Submission # 498
Submission # 499
Submission # 501
Submission # 503
Submission # 505
Submission # 509
(This submission appears to be a letter to a prospective employer from the author. The submission is also duplicated in Submission # 572, though strangely, that submission has different redactions)
Submission # 516
Submission # 517
Submission # 537
Submission # 550
Submission # 561
Submission # 572
Submission # 582
Submission # 588
Submission # 598
Submission # 600
Submission # 613
Submission # 624
Submission # 626
Submission # 635
Submission # 645
Submission # 647
…
Submission # 661
Submission # 668
Submission # 669
Submission # 673
Submission # 676
Submission # 688
Submission # 699
Submission # 701
Submission # 703
Submission # 705
Submission # 708
Submission # 710
Submission # 718
…
…
Submission # 725
Submission # 735
…
…
Submission # 754
Submission # 755
Submission # 765
Submission # 773
Submission # 777
Submission # 780
Submission # 783
…
…
Submission # 784
Submission # 795
Submission # 802
Submission # 804
Submission # 807
…
Submission # 809
…
Submission # 814
Submission # 816
Submission # 818
Submission # 837
Submission # 839
Submission # 844
Submission # 850
Submission # 851
Submission # 863
(This is the submission of the Australian Services Union, one of Australia’s largest unions, representing over 135,000 members)
Submission # 866
Submission # 873
Submission # 878
Submission # 882
Submission # 885
…
…
…
Submission # 898
…
Submission # 903
…
Submission # 904
Submission # 908
…
Submission # 921
…
Submission # 923
…
Submission # 926
Submission # 937
Submission # 959
Submission # 960
Submission # 962
Submission # 971
Submission # 980
…
Submission # 982
Submission # 988
…
Submission # 992
…
Submission # 994
Submission # 1002
…
…
Submission # 1006
…
Submission # 1009
…
…
…
Submission # 1010
Submission # 1011
Submission # 1015
(This is the submission of the Queensland Human Rights Commission)
…
Submission # 1017
Submission # 1021
…
Submission # 1030
Submission # 1033
Submission # 1035
…
Submission # 1038
Submission # 1043
Submission # 1051
Submission # 1053
Submission # 1054
Submission # 1062
Submission # 1066
Submission # 1070
Submission # 1078
Submission # 1081
Submission # 1088
(The cropping in this submission is original and is not our error)
Submission # 1091
Submission # 1092
…
Submission # 1097
Submission # 1099
(It is implied, but not confirmed in this submission that the suicides were the result of mandates)
Submission # 1100
Submission # 1103
Submission # 1106
Submission # 1107
Submission # 1110
Submission # 1112
…
Submission # 1115
Submission # 1118
…
…
…
Submission # 1119
…
Submission # 1131
Submission # 1134
…
Submission # 1161