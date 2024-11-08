A note to my subscribers, this is a long article consisting of screenshots of submissions to the COVID-19 Response Inquiry. It will be truncated by email providers. Please read it via Substack.

On 25 October 2024, the COVID-19 Response Inquiry Team (The Team) handed its Final Report (The Report) to Australia’s Prime Minister.

Predictably, The Report provided the template to “Build Back Better” for the soon-to-be monkeypox or bird-flu pandemic, or whatever zoonitic spillover event they are busily concocting at the Ministries of Health and Truth.

The Report is the culmination of a nearly year-long exercise in “roundtables” and “puzzle-solving” limited to the curated few invited to this presumably round table.

We had asked to participate, offering to extend our direct experience of vaccination mandates, discrimination and other absurd pandemic-era policies but were politely refused:

“Thank you for your interest in the COVID-19 Response Inquiry roundtables. Due to the high interest in the inquiry, and to ensure we can balance the need to capture the insights and ideas from a range of stakeholders with the sensitive nature of some discussions, participation at roundtables is limited. Given the above, we are unable to extend an invitation for you to participate in the sector roundtables.”

The rejection response we received suggested some degree of pre-determination regarding The Team’s conclusions.

Not that we were surprised.

Despite this extensive inquiry, prompting over +2000 submissions, the puzzle remains to be solved and The Report is drenched with meaningless business jargon like “moving forward” and other stupid platitudes.

In advance of the final publication of The Report, several dominant themes were disseminated to the legacy media. Aside from the obviously dishonest “we didn’t get ‘vaccines’ soon enough to save the millions from dying because they lacked the protection of the miracle elixir!”, The Team at least acknowledged the significant erosion in public trust following all levels of what we might call the “pandemic response”.

No agency or group was spared in this bleak assessment of truth-telling as shown in the submissions regarding:

The Experts;

Government at all levels;

The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA);

The Bureaucracy;

The legacy media;

COVID-19 “vaccines”;

“Vaccines” in general; and,

The “health advice”.

Methodology

As we did in Part 1, Part 2 and Part 3 of this series of articles, we performed a content analysis on the 1,814 submissions published and (formerly) downloadable as a .pdf attachments from the COVID-19 Response Inquiry’s webpage (the page is now “not found” though you can find an archived link here or where we have previously made these submissions available).

On this occasion, our analysis focused on identifying the prevalence of specific keywords associated with vaccination mandates including:

“mandat*” (using the wildcard ‘*’ to catch all variations of this keyword such as ‘mandate’, ‘mandates’, ‘mandatory’ or ‘mandated’);

“terminat*”;

“my employment”;

“sacked”;

“no jab”;

“stood down”;

“was suspended”;

“was employed”;

“dismissed” and,

“dismissal”.

The submissions discovered using these search terms were read in full and selected extracts were included in this article.

Due to this time-consuming approach and the sheer number of submissions, it is possible that we missed some accounts because these keywords were not mentioned in the submission.

Though other mandates were returned in our search results such as “mask mandates” and the “government mandate” for example, our analysis here focused solely on vaccination mandates which related to employment, interstate or overseas travel, hospital visits, or access to other restricted spaces.

The submissions in this article are a record of the authors’ direct personal experience of vaccination mandates, including those of their friends, family, colleagues or acquaintances.

We know that due to the extensive and often arbitrary redactions of many submissions, this may be an incomplete account of those submissions revealing the harmful impacts of vaccination mandates.

Additionally, as a result of such a disappointingly limited submissions window (approximately two weeks) in the weeks preceding Christmas 2023, even more stories about vaccination mandates will have been omitted from the public record. As a result, we will not have captured the scale and impact of vaccination mandates of countless others.

Nevertheless, we present the direct and harrowing impact of vaccination mandates in the 370+ of the 1,814 published submissions in the space below without further discussion or comment.

Submission # 40

Submission # 50

Submission # 52

Submission # 60

(This submission appears to be the author’s letter to her employer prior to the termination of her employment for not being “vaccinated”)

Submission # 61

Submission # 62

Submission # 63

…

Submission # 67

(The following is an excerpt from the Amnesty Australia International (AIA) submission. The exact number of complaints received by AIA is not disclosed, however, their submission captures the impact of vaccination mandates from an organisation advocating for “change [to] oppressive laws” and to “free people who have been jailed just for voicing their opinion . . . and everyone whose freedom or dignity are under threat”)

Submission # 69

…

Submission # 77

(The TGA Batch Analysis submission???!!!)

Submission # 82

Submission # 83

… (large redacted section)

Submission # 89

Submission # 90

Submission # 101

Submission # 108

Submission # 122

…

Submission # 123

(This is an excerpt from the submission from Full Stop Australia, “Full Stop Australia is a not-for-profit working to end domestic, family and sexual violence (DFSV) by providing counselling to victim-survivors and engaging in victim-centric advocacy”. Their submission captures the impact of vaccination mandates in research they conducted for the National Mental Health Commission which is summarised in this submission)

…

Submission # 127

Submission # 131

Submission # 135

Submission # 144

Submission # 145

Submission # 152

Submission # 158

…

…

…

…

Submission # 162

Submission # 164

Submission # 167

Submission # 176

…

…

Submission # 190

…

Submission # 192

Submission # 194

Submission # 201

…

Submission # 204

Submission # 226

Submission # 236

Submission # 249

Submission # 251

Submission # 253

Submission # 259

Submission # 270

Submission # 280

Submission # 288

Submission # 301

Submission # 305

Submission # 306

Submission # 307

Submission # 310

…

Submission # 312

Submission # 329

Submission # 334

Submission # 339

Submission # 345

Submission # 347

Submission # 348

Submission # 358

Submission # 362

Submission # 379

(It is implied in this submission that the author was working in a workplace subjected to a vaccination mandate)

Submission # 382

Submission # 385

Submission # 386

Submission # 389

Submission # 390

Submission # 399

Submission # 409

Submission # 412

(This submission appears to be from a NSW Department of Education employee because the vaccination mandate for these employees was strangely announced prior to the Public Health Order mandating vaccination. It is presumed that author of this submission was subjected to the mandate which took effect 8 November 2021, though not confirmed)

Submission # 414

Submission # 415

Submission # 419

Submission # 421

…

Submission # 427

Submission # 433

Submission # 435

Submission # 443

Submission # 453

(This submission is from the “Australian Childcare Alliance”, the national peak body for the Australian Early Childhood Education and Care sector)

Submission # 454

Submission # 455

(It is implied, but not confirmed, that this author had a personal experience of vaccination mandates)

Submission # 462

Submission # 473

Submission # 474

…

Submission # 476

Submission # 477

Submission # 478

Submission # 488

Submission # 494

Submission # 496

Submission # 498

Submission # 499

Submission # 501

Submission # 503

Submission # 505

Submission # 509

(This submission appears to be a letter to a prospective employer from the author. The submission is also duplicated in Submission # 572, though strangely, that submission has different redactions)

Submission # 516

Submission # 517

Submission # 537

Submission # 550

Submission # 561

Submission # 572

Submission # 582

Submission # 588

Submission # 598

Submission # 600

Submission # 613

Submission # 624

Submission # 626

Submission # 635

Submission # 645

Submission # 647

…

Submission # 661

Submission # 668

Submission # 669

Submission # 673

Submission # 676

Submission # 688



Submission # 699

Submission # 701

Submission # 703

Submission # 705

Submission # 708

Submission # 710

Submission # 718

…

…

Submission # 725

Submission # 735

…

…

Submission # 754

Submission # 755

Submission # 765

Submission # 773

Submission # 777

Submission # 780

Submission # 783

…

…

Submission # 784

Submission # 795

Submission # 802

Submission # 804

Submission # 807

…

Submission # 809

…

Submission # 814

Submission # 816

Submission # 818

Submission # 837

Submission # 839

Submission # 844

Submission # 850

Submission # 851

Submission # 863

(This is the submission of the Australian Services Union, one of Australia’s largest unions, representing over 135,000 members)

Submission # 866

Submission # 873

Submission # 878

Submission # 882

Submission # 885

…

…

…

Submission # 898

…

Submission # 903

…

Submission # 904

Submission # 908

…

Submission # 921

…

Submission # 923

…

Submission # 926

Submission # 937

Submission # 959

Submission # 960

Submission # 962

Submission # 971

Submission # 980

…

Submission # 982

Submission # 988

…

Submission # 992

…

Submission # 994

Submission # 1002

…

…

Submission # 1006

…

Submission # 1009

…

…

…

Submission # 1010

Submission # 1011

Submission # 1015

(This is the submission of the Queensland Human Rights Commission)

…

Submission # 1017

Submission # 1021

…

Submission # 1030

Submission # 1033

Submission # 1035

…

Submission # 1038

Submission # 1043

Submission # 1051

Submission # 1053

Submission # 1054

Submission # 1062

Submission # 1066

Submission # 1070

Submission # 1078

Submission # 1081

Submission # 1088

(The cropping in this submission is original and is not our error)

Submission # 1091

Submission # 1092

…

Submission # 1097

Submission # 1099

(It is implied, but not confirmed in this submission that the suicides were the result of mandates)

Submission # 1100

Submission # 1103

Submission # 1106

Submission # 1107

Submission # 1110

Submission # 1112

…

Submission # 1115

Submission # 1118

…

…

…

Submission # 1119

…

Submission # 1131

Submission # 1134

…

Submission # 1161