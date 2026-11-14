Shifted Paradigms

Shifted Paradigms

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GeoffPainPhD's avatar
GeoffPainPhD
5h

There is no evidence that Fluoride in toothpaste or water "helps prevent tooth decay".

Colgate specialists told us in 2022 when discussing a competitor's "Tooth Mousse"

https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/fluoride-myths-unlearning-gospel

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Nuala Norris's avatar
Nuala Norris
2h

The sheer exhaustion of having to argue one’s case for the right to argue one’s case, in the face of unending bad faith, is mind-numbing. Thanks to all who persevere.

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