In news today, the largest state in Australia, New South Wales (NSW) is planning to abandon the requirement for health workers to be “fully-vaccinated” against COVID-19.

In a press conference today, Ryan Park MP, the Minister for Health in NSW said:

“The best thing every one of us can do at the moment is just keep up to date with our vaccination schedule [and] that includes healthcare workers. But we’ve also got to make sure that we get on with running a health system after COVID, and we can’t continue to operate in the same way that we did in the middle of the pandemic.” ~ NSW Health Minister, Ryan Park, 25 March 2024

It remains to be seen how this seismic shift in policy will be articulated when this decision is finally made, however, we anticipate that it will likely celebrate the pivotal role of vaccination and the population's “hybrid immunity” in enabling us to “move forward” despite the ongoing presence of COVID-19.

This narrative will give the “vaccines” a free-pass on the back of the advantages derived from natural immunity, thereby allowing NSW Health to maintain its credibility and sidestep any appearance of error or desperation: the position in which NSW Health actually now finds itself. For context, here is a brief timeline showing how we got to this point:

It should be abundantly clear at this point that all is not well in NSW.

Why are emergency departments still overwhelmed?

Almost three years after we started walking the “path out of the pandemic”, we are all seriously ill and dying in record numbers.

Now seems like a good time to “welcome back” those allegedly small numbers of doctors and nurses who declined vaccination given the absolute and enduring strain on NSW’s health system.

It’s bizarre to think about the logic of mandates in 2024, but it is entirely possible that an employee of NSW Health might have eagerly boarded the vaccination train as early as March 2021 and, three years on, would still be deemed “protected” (and eligible for employment) in contrast to someone “unvaccinated” (and not eligible for employment).

Was that really how the vaccines were theorised to work?

No.

Remember, the mandate was never about protecting NSW Health workers from severe illness or death, rather, it was about cutting transmission:

The impending decision to drop the mandates for NSW Health workers will be a tacit acknowledgement that these “vaccines”, which were never indicated for reducing the “risk of transmission”, were useless and that COVID-19 maybe isn’t so lethal after all. The empirical evidence proves the ridiculousness of the fantasy that these “vaccines” could cut the transmission of the SARS CoV-2 virus leading to COVID-19 infection. Allowing frontline health staff to return to work as “unvaccinated” shows just how lethal COVID-19 is now thought to be.

Most concerningly, NSW’s overwhelmed hospitals, emergency departments and ambulances suggest the likelihood that we are sicker than ever and we are worse off than ever before.

We can only ignore the elephant in the room so much longer.