Shifted Paradigms

Shifted Paradigms

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ExcessDeathsAU's avatar
ExcessDeathsAU
7dEdited

The tabled WA parliamentary documents in this article may interest you - the CHOs regularly met: https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/dr-andrew-robertson-presided-over

We will likely never see the documents where the real decisions were made or the actual chain-of-command - they are military and classified.

Keep up the stellar work.

Edit: also I had to 'login and subscribe' TWICE to like your article and post the comment...and Substack sent me a link via email to confirm! I wonder if there are some wonky settings on your account?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Shifted Paradigms and others
Roc Findlay's avatar
Roc Findlay
7d

The military took over the whole shindig & the information would/could be in OUR National Cabinet Documents.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Shifted Paradigms
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Shifted Paradigms
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture