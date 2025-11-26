Shifted Paradigms

Renate Lindeman
Nov 27

I have 2 adult kids with Down syndrome and have been writing about eugenics since they were born 20+ years ago now. 2020 was a deja-vu moment for me and I immediately pulled them out of school (they were still in school back then).

As we've seen before, the vulnerable are at the frontlines of the depopulation because a. the perps can easily get away with it by blaming it on their 'condition' or 'vulnerability', b. people with disabilities/chronic illness etc. are portrayed as a (financial) burden and c. while the perps hate all of us, they hate the vulnerable (who bring out our soft and caring side) the most.

While society at large is told to take these shots to protect the vulnerable, the vulnerable are given extra shots because of their so-called vulnerability.

Thanks for your article.

Sez77's avatar
Sez77
Nov 27

The entire medical profession, and the wider general Public (including the Judiciary) projected what they *wanted to believe* onto this thing. They did ZERO due diligence.

Couple extreme ignorance with the hubris and arrogance of these characters, across several sectors, and it ensured they got it completely wrong - grossly mismanaging what would've been over in 3-4 months, and instead turning it into a years-long medical, social, and economic disaster.

