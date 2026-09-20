Shifted Paradigms

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Eric's avatar
Eric
Sep 20

The Australian government has no wish to recall or commemorate a time when masks went on and some came off.

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Kreg's avatar
Kreg
Sep 20

The Australian response was disgraceful, and it is understanderble that they would like to forget it. But as the article says we must learn from past mistakes, not sweep it under the carpet. So many aspects need looking at. Constitutional reform ? Vacine safety? Public health fascists? The Cult of the Expert ? Descision making in general ? Censorship ? Human rights ? I could go on but I wont.

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