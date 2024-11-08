Shifted Paradigms
The COVID-19 Response Inquiry Submissions (Vaccination Mandates)
A content analysis of the published submissions to Australia's COVID-19 Response Inquiry focusing on vaccination mandates.
Nov 8
•
Shifted Paradigms
23
September 2024
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bill
Telling Big Brother what he wants to hear.
Sep 30
•
Shifted Paradigms
26
Australia's Excess Mortality Experts
Our analysis of the "thought leadership" provided by Actuaries Institute's "COVID-19 Mortality Working Group" throughout the pandemic on the nature of…
Sep 7
•
Shifted Paradigms
13
August 2024
Inquest into the Death of Mohamed Warwar
A death in custody less than 24 hours after receipt of a Pfizer COVID-19 "vaccination" by "natural causes".
Aug 23
•
Shifted Paradigms
4
July 2024
Whistleblower Leaks COVID-19 Data: Proof of COVID-19 Conspiracy
Leaked documents from Germany's pandemic managers, the Robert Koch Institute may provide strong proof of COVID-19 conspiracy.
Jul 24
•
Shifted Paradigms
8
13 Ways to Hide the Bodies
A handy guide for bureaucrats in spinning excess mortality.
Jul 11
•
Shifted Paradigms
91
June 2024
The COVID-19 Response Inquiry Submissions (Pfizer)
Pfizer to the rescue? Maybe. But only if the red carpet rolls out again.
Jun 6
•
Shifted Paradigms
17
What happened with COVID-19 in NSW in 2022? (Part 3)
The NSW Ombudsman has decided to accept our Voluntary Public Interest Disclosure alleging "serious wrongdoing" by NSW Health and has escalated it to its…
Jun 2
•
Shifted Paradigms
4
May 2024
What happened with COVID-19 in NSW in 2022? (Part 2)
The (non) NSW Health response, our complaint with the Ombudsman, a Public Interest Disclosure, our open letter, and…
May 22
•
Shifted Paradigms
6
The COVID-19 Response Inquiry Submissions (Cerebrovascular AEFI)
A content analysis of the published submissions to Australia's COVID-19 Response Inquiry focusing on keywords relating to "cerebrovascular" conditions.
May 11
•
Shifted Paradigms
12
"The Results Are Changing Quickly"...
Stalemate on the information front as the "Censorship Industrial Complex" fights the truth once more...
May 10
•
Shifted Paradigms
5
The COVID-19 Response Inquiry Submissions (Cancer AEFI)
A content analysis of the published submissions to Australia's COVID-19 Response Inquiry focusing on keywords relating to malignant cancers.
May 5
•
Shifted Paradigms
4
