Shifted Paradigms

The COVID-19 Response Inquiry Submissions (Vaccination Mandates)
A content analysis of the published submissions to Australia's COVID-19 Response Inquiry focusing on vaccination mandates.
  
11

September 2024

How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bill
Telling Big Brother what he wants to hear.
  
13
Australia's Excess Mortality Experts
Our analysis of the "thought leadership" provided by Actuaries Institute's "COVID-19 Mortality Working Group" throughout the pandemic on the nature of…
  
5

August 2024

Inquest into the Death of Mohamed Warwar
A death in custody less than 24 hours after receipt of a Pfizer COVID-19 "vaccination" by "natural causes".
  
4

July 2024

Whistleblower Leaks COVID-19 Data: Proof of COVID-19 Conspiracy
Leaked documents from Germany's pandemic managers, the Robert Koch Institute may provide strong proof of COVID-19 conspiracy.
  
3
13 Ways to Hide the Bodies
A handy guide for bureaucrats in spinning excess mortality.
  
33

June 2024

The COVID-19 Response Inquiry Submissions (Pfizer)
Pfizer to the rescue? Maybe. But only if the red carpet rolls out again.
  
1
What happened with COVID-19 in NSW in 2022? (Part 3)
The NSW Ombudsman has decided to accept our Voluntary Public Interest Disclosure alleging "serious wrongdoing" by NSW Health and has escalated it to its…
  
1

May 2024

What happened with COVID-19 in NSW in 2022? (Part 2)
The (non) NSW Health response, our complaint with the Ombudsman, a Public Interest Disclosure, our open letter, and…
  
3
The COVID-19 Response Inquiry Submissions (Cerebrovascular AEFI)
A content analysis of the published submissions to Australia's COVID-19 Response Inquiry focusing on keywords relating to "cerebrovascular" conditions.
  
7
"The Results Are Changing Quickly"...
Stalemate on the information front as the "Censorship Industrial Complex" fights the truth once more...
  
14
The COVID-19 Response Inquiry Submissions (Cancer AEFI)
A content analysis of the published submissions to Australia's COVID-19 Response Inquiry focusing on keywords relating to malignant cancers.
  
